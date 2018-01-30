Transcript for Tom Brady speaks out about radio host who criticized daughter

To you to the super bowl. Just five days away, the teams arriving in Minnesota for the big game and patriots quarterback Tom Brady's facing a challenge off the field. A radio host criticizing his young daughter but now Brady's responding. Eva pilgrim spoke with him and joins us now from Minneapolis. Good morning to you, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Tom Brady rejaacting like many parents would. He's used to being criticized on the field but talking about his kids is going too far. The afc champion, new England patriots. Reporter: The kickoff to super bowl week drew super fans and superstars to Minneapolis overnight but Tom Brady making headlines this morning for playing a different position, dad. Going on the defensive after a Boston radio show host made a derogatory comment about his 5-year-old daughter. Your kids are off-limits. I think any 5-year-old is off limits at the end of the day. I think everyone would probably feel the same way about their kids. Reporter: Weei radio host Alex Reimer making the remark about his daughter after she was featured in his docu-series "Tom vs. Time." I thought the first scene was so staged where Brady's like in the kitchen. His kid's being an annoying little . Reporter: Hearing about it he cut short his interview with the station. You know, it's very disappointing when yov hear that certainly with my daughter or any child, you know, they certainly don't deserve that. Reporter: The radio station responding by suspending Reimer saying, we are disappointed and embarrassed by Alex Reimer's on-air comments made last Thursday evening. His remarks were utterly indefensible. Mr. Reimer remains suspended indefinitely from all weei platforms. This morning Brady not sure if he will be on the show again, but showing Reimer some compassion. I'd certainly hope the guy is not fired. That's -- I would hate for that to happen. Reporter: And he's still deciding if he'll do the show in the future. He said last night that right now his focus is on the big game, Michael. And, ill, everybody else's focus is on his hand. How is his hand? The gloves. We know he was asked questions about it. How did he respond to that. Reporter: He was definitely asked questions about the hand. That all-important throwing hand. He told us he got the stitches out and you referenced that red glove. A couple of weeks ago he wore it to a press conference. Last night, get this, he showed up with two black gloves on, not sure what that means but if -- how he played last time is any indication I think they'll be just fine. And you are wearing two gloves yourself so maybe it's a fashion trend. Might just be cold out. That's what he played it on too. Over to ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.