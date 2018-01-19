Transcript for Tom Brady's playing status in question pre-Super Bowl

You can tell by the music it is that time. Countdown to the big time. Four are playing for a shot at the super bowl and, Amy, you're here with that big question mark. Is Tom Brady going to be healthy enough to hit the field on Sunday? I know. It is the big question in new England this morning. And around the world apparently. Will number 12 take the field for the world championship patriots this Sunday against the Jacksonville jaguars? Well, Brady threw patriots fans into orbit by showing up for practice wearing gloves and stretching, but not actually practicing. The patriots organization notoriously tight-lipped put out a report that said did not practice. Under the reason it listed right hand. Now, this fan spoke for pretty much all of patriots nation when he wrote on social media if he needs my right hand, say the word but the question I have, you would know better than anyone. Does a five-time super bowl champ need to practice? Do we need to drink water? Yes, we do. I feel like he needs to practice -- I think mental practice is important for him at this point in his career but there's no way he's not going to play. He will be there and the patriots are notorious for putting guys, not listing them on the injury report and got in trouble so they list everybody with anything. Little mind game. A mind game in my opinion. His right hand is fine is what you're saying. It is and about not that guy is going to give him his. The real burning question are you going to dance again this weekend? Are you going to dance like you did? I hated to dance. I actually did that for Bradshaw because he picked the saints and I finally won a game. Nothing against the saints. We made up, everybody. We're good. We're good. That one hurt.

