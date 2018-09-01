Transcript for Tonya Harding says she was afraid after 1994 attack

of California affected by those devastating wildfires. We begin with that emotional new interview with Tonya Harding, the former olympic figure skating made a surprise appearance at the golden globes getting a shoutout from Allison Janney who won best supporting actress for playing Tonya's mom in "I, Tonya." Take a look. Here tonight and I just -- I just would like to thank Tonya for sharing her story. And you could tell that moment meant so much to her. So let's go back to Amy who woke with Harding about the film and much more. Good morning again, Amy. Ter: Good morning again, robin. We all know Tonya Harding's legacy will be forever linked to that attack on Nancy Kerrigan back in 1994. A hit planned by her ex-husband in which Harding said she played no role but is now revealing that she did hear something prior to that attack. What happened? She said some guy hit her. Reporter: It was the whack heard around the world. Why? Why? Reporter: America's figure skating sweetheart Nancy Kerrigan clubbed in the knee at the 1994 U.S. Figure skating championship. Her hopes of qualifying for the olympics seemingly dashed. It makes you cringe hearing it. Because you know how much that it had to have hurt. And why someone would do this, what are they after? I was scared. Reporter: For your own safety? Yes. And anybody else's. I mean, this had never happened. Pretty upset and angry that someone would do this and I really want to skate today but the doctors all said I shouldn't. Nancy Kerrigan will not be competing in the 1994 united States figure skating championships. It's sad. But she was your competition. Competitors, yes. Rivals, no. Was there any part of you that felt relief that you wouldn't have to compete against her to get on the team? Absolutely not. So you didn't think with her out of the competition victory was yours? No. It's not. Any of us could have won. Any of us could have failed. Tonya went on to win the championship. Tonya Harding is the 1994 national champion. Reporter: And secured a spot on the olympic team. Meanwhile, rumors swirled around the 20-year-old's possible involvement in Kerrigan's attack as the FBI zeroed in on Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly who conspired with a team of assail apartments to carry out the attack. Harding always denied she helped plan the hit. You never said to Jeff, let's do this? No, no. He never asked for your permission? No. And you were never part of the planning? No. I did, however, overhear them talking about stuff where, well, maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team and I remembered telling them, I go, what the hell are you talking about? I can skate. So you heard them talking about doing something to someone before the attack on Nancy but nothing specific? This was like a month or two months before but they were talking about skating and saying, well, maybe somebody should be taken out so then, you know, she can make it. Taken out so when you heard about the attack on Nancy did that pop back into your head? I heard them talking a month ago. I didn't know what was going on. Now, 24 years later Harding says she's done apologizing about Kerrigan's attack. Enough apologizing. She's got her life. I've got my life. We both have wonderful lives and that should be all that matters. Tonya Harding pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder the prosecution. She had to pay a $160,000 fine. Three years probation, 500 hours of community service but perhaps the worst punishment of all for her she was banned from competitive skating for life. Robin. Yeah, that was really conveyed in the movie how much that hurt her to have to give up skating, okay, Amy. We'll get back to you in a moment. We want to tell everybody "Truth and lies: The Tonya Harding story" airs Thursday at 9:00 P.M. Eastern here on ABC, Michael.

