Transcript for Tonya Harding speaks out 23 years after Nancy Kerrigan attack

Tom, to the scandal that rocked the figure skating world back in the headlines. I sat down with Tonya Harding about the attack on her competitor Nancy Kerrigan weeks before the '94 olympics, an incident still drawing intense interest nearly a quarter of a century later. Do you still care what people think about you? No. Yes. I mean, I care but I don't care. You've said this, that 23 years later there are still people who believe that you actually carried out that whack. Yes. Why do you think that is? Because they don't listen. The media had me convicted of doing something wrong before I had even done anything at all. I'm always the bad person. Is it a challenge from the lord to see how far I can be pushed until I break and become nothing? You can't push me that far anymore because I've been nothing and I've been nothing several times. But it's my faith in myself and my father that comes back to me and makes me get back up off my butt and be something worth being proud of. I always wanted my daddy to be proud. And now I want my son to be proud. She is a very proud momma. She is so happy with her life as it is right now. It was actually really great to see her and we'll have much more from Tonya when that airs January 11th as part of "Truth and lies: The Tonya Harding story." You spent four hours with her. What surprised you -- In an interview and spent the rest of the day skating with her. She's very open and honest and very real and I appreciated that.

