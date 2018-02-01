Transcript for Tonya Harding speaks out about Nancy Kerrigan attack

Well, Tonya hard something back in the headlines more than 20 years after that scandal rocking the figure skating world. Thanks to the new movie "I, Tonya." Well, I sat down with the former olympian to talk about everything from the Nancy Kerrigan incident to how she feels about the movie and this morning we have the first look at the trailer for "Truth and lies: The Tonya Harding story." ??? My skating was great. But my life was in shambles. She came from absolute nothing. People called her poor white trash. Tonya Harding was absolutely screwed over. I get angry, nobody wanted to ever believe me. When I found out that the truth was finally going to come out -- ??? must be moving on ??? An attack on an American athlete. Nancy Kerrigan has been mugged. We all heard Nancy cry. Why. We all heard that why. Why? Makes you cringe hearing it because you know how much that it had to have hurt. I would like to begin by saying how sorry I am about what happened to Nancy Kerrigan. Oh, my god. Come on. She's been crowbarred in the knee. Wow. This is insane. This was almost like something out of a Disney script. You had the beautiful pristine princess and the evil wicked stepsister. You say you and Nancy Kerrigan were friends. Yes, we were. They couldn't stand each other. Come on. I'm always the bad person. And I never understood that. Nancy wasn't all good and Tonya wasn't all bad. ??? How are you feeling right now. It's been a long week. Did you ever fear for your life with Jeff. Many times. He didn't destroy me. Nobody can. She wants forgiveness. She wants to see me. She wants to make amends. She wants to meet and be part of the family, hell no. A couple of eighth graders would come up with a better plan. One suspect is Tonya Harding's bodyguard. No bodyguard. Are you kidding me? He's dumb as a post. All right. How much did you know, Tonya. I knew that something was up. You never said to Jeff, let's do this. No, I did, however, overhear them talking about stuff where, well, maybe he we should take somebody out to make sure she gets on the team, I go what the hell are you talking about? Unbelievable. S this tea really big news and that's quite an admission from Tonya. You believe that you were a pawn. Absolutely. And yet you paid the ultimate price. Yes, I did. My family, we are a loving family. I get my second chance in life to be loved and be happy. Have you ever apologized to Nancy? Enough apologizing. First the astonishing movie, now the special and everyone will be talking about this. Oh, brother. "Truth and lies: The Tonya Harding story," Thursday, January 11th at 9:00, 8:00 central on ABC. That's right. "Truth and lies: The Tonya Harding story" airs Thursday, January 11th at 9:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.