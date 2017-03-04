Transcript for Tornadoes tear through the South

First we want to get to severe weather slamming the south overnight. There were rescues from that flash flooding in Mississippi. Up to inches fell in just a few hours. 19 million in the danger zone and ABC's gio Benitez on the ground inbo Louisiana. A tornado hit there overnight. Hey there, gio. Reporter: That was an ef-1 that touched down here. You can see what it did to this mobile home here. A mother and child were inside. They lost their lives. You can see a tricycle right there. A baby stroller right in the back. These severe storms moving through the south causing so much pain. Jeff night twisters like this one sweeping across the south. It is an extremely dangerous weather event. Reporter: One tornado tearing through Breaux bridge killing a mother and daughter. You never know. Holy crap. Reporter: In Lena, Louisiana, this twister made travel impossible. About 0 miles north in Alexandria, strong winds ripping apart this gas station. The storms also bringing pounding hail. And lightning strikes from Texas to Mississippi. One strike even sparking this oil tanker to tach on fire in Shreveport, Louisiana. Water rescues became the only way out for many in vicksburg, Mississippi. And the threat isn't over just yet. Now in line of storms starts moving over to the east and so important to have a plan because just taking a look at this. It just happens in the blink of an eye, George. It sure does. Rob Marciano and our senior meteorologist, the latest on that track. Gio mentioned that line moving east through eastern Louisiana. Flooding is the other issue. 5 to 10 inches across Lafayette but the threat now goes to thunderstorms and tornadoes. These two watch boxes in effect. If it's not a tornado the severe weather watch box could have 60 to 70-mile-an-hour winds as this bows out rolling across Alabama. Later on today noses into Georgia. That includes Atlanta, getting into South Carolina, strong wind, large hail and maybe a tornado or two and, yes, across the northeast this thing expand, a flood watch in effect for new Jersey and cold enough across northern new England for snow yet again. We'll talk more about that in a few minutes. Now to the latest on the trump administration.

