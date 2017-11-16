Transcript for Tracee Ellis Ross talks about the upcoming AMAs and her mother Diana Ross being honored

I think that there is a long list of most exciting they're all on an even scale with the top of the list being fact that my mom is receiving lifetime achievement honor I think even if I weren't hosting I would be thrilled and excited. And witnessed that and be a part of that experience that and let. Just take in that moment of my mom and her extraordinary career being celebrated and honored and then the fact I'm hosting kind of take that to another level. And then if I think of the performances that are coming up on Sunday and I'm just. I'm an off at some of these women these powerhouse voices came. Kelly Clarkson Christina Aguilera lady got I'm there's some great powerhouse when I'm performing it's an event of the night and the year of the woman. Powerful voices and really Napa powerful women like. Their voices reflects who they are in the world and the way that they walk through the world and I think that's really reflect so much of what's happening right now. You're gonna hang out for any performance it's time for my mom I think he notes is seen. There's so much of an emphasis on youth but to see a woman who was. Career has banned so many decades that is still performing still on stage still singing live. Still looking gorgeous and looking gorgeous in a way that a woman does it shows you what's possible and how you can evolve into being even better. I'm as opposed to center. As opposed to wanting to sort of focus on something outside I think it's it's worthy campaign to watch her and people never seen. It's like that.

