Transcript for Transgender soldier Chelsea Manning speaks out after her release from prison

much in the news we have an ABC news exclusive with a person responsible for one of the most consequential intelligence leaks in U.S. History. Transgender soldier Chelsea manning speaking out in her TV exclusive with juju Chang and president Obama commuted her sentence after she served seven years for giving out classified documents to wikileaks. You took an oath to defend the constitution against enemies. Right. Do you feel like you betrayed that oath. No, I think I stuck to it. We need more means of being able to safely and securely reveal our wrongdoing whether it's illegal, immoral. Do you think you made an impact for the better. What do you think about the military today. The people in the military work very hard often for not much money to make their country better. Our thanks to juju for that. You can see more on our website at abcnews.com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.