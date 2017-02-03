Transcript for Trish McEvoy shares her top makeup tips live on 'GMA'

So excited to have makeup artist extraordinaire Trish Mcevoy here. All morning, so talented. She spent this morning making over some very lucky audience members. They look fantastic and Trisha is out with a new book that can help of you called t"the makeup of a confident woman". I adore you. I adore you. You have taught me so much and the great thing about your style is you keep it simple. I want to talk about this thing you have in the book now. Determining your beauty I.D. According to three levels. Break it down. So important to know what you're comfortable with. Are you a minimalist, level one or someone that doesn't leave the house without your makeup on? Level two. Which one are you? I'm more of a one when I'm not working. And level three are women like the Kardashians. They love it. I want to be a level three. It's time and how many pros you use. Let's get to it. Selina had a makeup bag you went through and reduced a lot of the contents. What I did is I broke it down to only the flawless face and what that means you need three products. How many things did you throw away. Oh, my goodness. You had a lot of things in that bag. I did. So the first -- She didn't really throw them away. The first thing is get something that really works for you that's going to make a difference. Your skin makes a difference so instead of a foundation, use a bb. What does a bb do. It's your moisturizer, brightening. What does it stand for. Beauty booster. Beauty balm. Has everything in it, primer, color, spf and it ensures that you're treating your skin during the day. One-stop shopping. Second step really brighten under the eye and third step, your color for lips. No eyeliner, no mascara. No, no, no, of course. But at home the most important thing you want to do is make sure your skin looks perfect. Your under eye is treated then you go to the color. To ginger now. Are you happy? Yes. All right. We'll take it to the next level. Took off my makeup so everybody knows. Makeup is off on ginger. We'll see what we have a before shot. Let's start with the triangle of light. Oh. Oh, will et me show you how to do this. Ginger, this is so easy, it's amazing. All you do, a few steps will make a difference. Triangle right here, instant eye lift. Look at this. This isn't with a concealer but a brightener. This is a brightenering. A treatment product and look at the difference this make. When you don't have a lot of time and looking for the beauty secrets this is one of them. I can tell you concealer I think is a little cakey sometimes. Also really making her look like she has great cheekbones in addition to that. Look at this, again, the triangle of light very important to get that triangle. What you do is eliminate the look of fatigue. One more tip on ginger? We're running out of time. I know you have so many. Important to line in between the lashes with -- I just learned that underneath the top lashes makes your lashes look longer. You line in between the lash slowly and dot. Trish, we'll put more of these tips on our website. Your book is phenomenon called "The makeup of a confident

