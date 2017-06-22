Tropical Storm Cindy to bring rain, wind to multiple states

More
ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the tropical storm and the latest weather conditions along the Gulf Coast.
0:46 | 06/22/17

Let's go over to ginger for the latest on Cindy's track as that life-threatening flash flooding moves inland. Michael, that is exactly the threat so inland meaning all the way to the midsouth which we'll get to. We can see the center of Cindy clearly along the louisiana/texas state line. Now the eastern bands will still drop flash flood potential but tornado watches in eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, Alabama, even the far western part of the Florida panhandle. Here's the track. It should die out relatively quickly but that doesn't mean it doesn't have a lot of moisture with it. It squeezes against a cold front. That's why western Tennessee, southeastern Arkansas, all the way through western Pennsylvania will see the remnants plus the cold front creating a potential for flash flooding. See the yelchins and green, up to 6 plus inches.

