Transcript for Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana

news to get to watching tropical storm Cindy making landfall just hours ago along the gulf coast. Our "Gma" storm drone is flying over the region right now. You're looking at Mississippi this morning. An area I know, oh, too well. Our team is spread out monitoring the storm. Ginger tracking the system for us and will have the latest in a moment but first let's go to ABC's Eva pilgrim. She's on the scene there in waveland. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, robin. You know, one of the major concerns with this storm was the flooding in this area. You can see from our live drone there is still water covering the streets here. Basically a river running where a road should be. The water surrounding the houses. We talked to some of the homeowners. They were using atvs and bicycles to get down this street when it was too deep for the cars. Tropical storm Cindy slamming into the gulf coast overnight. Wind reaching 50 miles per hour making landfall near the texas/louisiana border and bringing a massive amount of storm surge. Waterspouts forming and coming ashore off Mississippi's coast as waves crash in the gulf. The big fear this morning, flooding. The governors of Louisiana and Alabama declaring a state of emergency, the areas now under tornado threats. High surf drenching rains hammering the coastal region, cars trying to navigate the flooded streets despite the dangers. Some drivers having to abandon their cars. No one should be under the belief that this is only going to affect coastal Louisiana. Reporter: In Alabama a 10-year-old boy tragically killed after storm surge tossed this 200-pound log ashore hitting the child in the head. And in galveston, Texas, beach patrol having to rescue several tourists after their vehicle was stuck on the beach. We've been watching this area rise and fall for the last day. It is apparently going to rise again, high tide is not until about 10:30 but they will be closely watching the rivers in this area to see what happens. David. All right. We're thinking about all those fami familys along the gulf. That was an area hit so hard by Katrina. Phillip Mena is right in the storm zone in Lake Charles,

