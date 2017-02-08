Transcript for Trump administration to take on affirmative action: report

The latest out of Washington. New reports that the justice department is planning to department whether university affirmative action programs are discriminating against white students as Christopher WRAY prepares to be sworn in confirmed by an overwhelming March margin in the senate. And a false story about a democratic staffer's murder. Taking on university affirmative action programs and Mary Bruce has details from Washington. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, overnight "The New York Times" is reporting that the justice department is working on a plan to investigate and potentially sue universities for admission policies that are found to discriminate against white applicants. The civil rights division is seeking lawyers for litigation reeled to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions. Now, the justice department tells ABC news that no new policy has been implemented but critics say this cuts to the core of efforts to expand educational opportunities for minority students and could be a sign that the administration is changing course on a key civil rights issue. Likely to be controversial. Meanwhile, congress about to go home for their August break but will come back to a double barreled crisis both a possible government shutdown and hitting the debt limit and already started meeting on that. Reporter: Congress is gearing up for two key fights in September. First up, the debt limit, treasury secretary Steve mnuchin is warning congressional leaders the government will run out of money to pay its bills by September 29th. Earning them to act as soon as possible to raise the debt limit with no strings attached. And there's also another showdown. They need to pass spending bills to keep the lights on. September is going to be a very busy month. It sure is. Thanks very much. Robin. What you mentioned we have

