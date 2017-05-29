Trump administration insists Kushner did no wrong

More
A ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee says Kushner's security clearance should be reviewed.
2:39 | 05/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump administration insists Kushner did no wrong

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47701249,"title":"Trump administration insists Kushner did no wrong","duration":"2:39","description":"A ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee says Kushner's security clearance should be reviewed.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-administration-insists-kushner-wrong-47701249","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.