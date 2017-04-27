Trump agrees to remain in NAFTA for now

Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto that the U.S. will not pull out of the trade agreement, according to the White House.
specifics right now but let's bring in your chief white house correspondent Jon Karl on this. You just heard George's interview with the treasure secretary. What is your read on this new tax proposal? Robin, one page is not a tax plan. This is simply a statement of principles, as you heard in George's interview. They cannot answer basic questions about how this will affect the wealthy, about how it will affect working families. So this is the very beginning of the process. But we're along the process when it comes to health care and the reform act there, and what is your read on this new push by Republicans? Does it have a chance? I think it clearly does have a chance to pass in the house, robin. White house officials are very confident that it will pass the house probably next week. If that happens though, let me tell you, the battle in the senate could be even harder than it was in the house. There is no guarantee, even if they can pass this plan out of the house, that it will pass the senate. Jon, thank you. Breaking news coming in right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

