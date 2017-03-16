Transcript for Trump calls judge's travel ban ruling 'unprecedented judicial overreach'

The president revealing his new budget proposal moments ago. It is promising the most dramatic change in the federal government since World War II. Big increases in defense and trump's prompted border wall with Mexico. Big cuts to foreign aid, health research, clean air and water programs and we'll speak to the man who wrote it, Mick Mulvaney in a minute. The president was in campaign mode last night holding a big rally in Nashville talking about the Republican health care plan and, of course, that decision to block his revised travel ban. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega starts us off this morning from Nashville. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Amy, good morning to you. First Hawaii now Maryland. A second federal judge there issuing a preliminary injunction to block this travel ban from taking effect, yet another win for the opponents, another hurdle for president trump. President trump at a rally in Nashville overnight delivering that breaking news to his supporters. A judge has just blocked our executive order on travel and refugees coming into our country. Reporter: The crowd erupting into boos. It was the second blow to a signature piece of the president's agenda, that temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim majority countries. This time a federal judge in Hawaii bringing it to a halt just hours before the new version was set to take effect. The order he blocked was a watered down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge. And should have never been blocked to start with. Reporter: But opponents argue the new ban just like the original one discriminates on the basis of nationality and religion and they say it would harm the state's universities and tourism. President trump calling the ruling judicial overreach and offering this promise. We're going to fight this terrible ruling. We're going to take our case as far as it needs to go including all the way up to the supreme court. Reporter: The travel ban not the only fight in the president's future. President trump now bracing for a showdown over health care. In an interview with Fox News, he sounded far from confident about the future of his plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. These are going to be negotiated. We've got to go to the senate. We'll see what happens in the senate. Now, right now we have five or six senators that look like maybe they're -- I'm talking about Republicans because we're not going to get one Democrat to vote for it. Reporter: With the growing number of Republicans joining in the opposition, president trump says the plan that is already being called trumpcare is far from a done deal. If this bill were perfect, if it was the greatest thing for Democrats and Republicans we wouldn't get one Democrat vote. They're going to vote against it because of selfish, because of stupidity, because it's politics, it's really bad forour country what's going on. Reporter: As for that campaign promise of insurance for everyone -- We will take care of our people or I'm not signing it. Okay, just so you understand. Reporter: Now, about that travel ban, the justice department says it strongly disagrees with this ruling coming out of Hawaii. It says that the president's executive order falls squarely within his lawful authority, George, and they are vowing to defend this in court.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.