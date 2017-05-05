Transcript for Trump celebrates passage of Obamacare replacement bill

A lot of news out of Washington this morning. That victory for house Republicans and president trump repealing Obamacare with one vote to spare. The senate up next expect big changes and it will take some time. The vote to fund the government and president trump's first trip Sofer seas. He'll head to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and the Vatican. Much more on that ahead. First the big health care news after the house passed the Republican bill, president trump headed here to New York City for an event with the Australian prime minister. He celebrated the GOP success but also faced a number of protesters. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega is here with more. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, robin, great to be here this morning. The protesters were right there to welcome president trump home for this victory tour but while he is celebrating his first big legislative win, there is still a long way to go. President trump touching down on his home turf for the first time since taking office. And right there to greet him -- Reporter: Hundreds of protesters lined the streets as he drove by in his motorcade. Despite the noise outside aboard the decommissioned "Uss intrepid," the president was ready to celebrate. The first lady there too for a black-tie dinner along with Australia's prime minister. President trump may be all smiles but he raised some eyebrows when he praised Australia's publicly funded universal health care system just hours after declaring Obamacare dead. We have a failing health care -- I shouldn't say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do. Reporter: He's also praising Republicans for helping him win his first major legislative victory. Republicans came together all of a sudden two days ago and it was like magic. They just came together. They're very, very united. Reporter: The president's victory tour starting earlier in the rose garden. How am I doing? Am I doing okay? I'm president. Hey, I'm president. Make no mistake, this is a repeal and a replace of Obamacare. Reporter: After weeks of debate and arm twisting Republicans in the house voted to fulfill their central promise to the American people. Are we going to be men and wind of our word? All: Yes. Are we going to keep the promises that we made? All: Yes. Reporter: They two were met with protest. Reporter: Taunting Republicans saying it will cost them in the midterm elections. ??? Na Na Na Na hey hey hey good-bye ??? Reporter: It's still not a done deal but what this bill would be end the Obamacare mandate that Americans have insurance or pay a penalty instead of subsidies, the bill gives tax credits to help buy insurance and rolls back the Obamacare expansion of medicaid. It also lets states waive the requirement that insurers don't discriminate based on pre-existing conditions. And president trump says he's feeling good about the prospect of the senate passing this bill. He is hoping this leads to other legislative victories, next up looking to tax reform. Hopes this gives them momentum. Let's talk about the senate with

