Transcript for Trump tries to deescalate reported White House power struggle

that's right, reince Priebus. Thanks. Let's bring in John avlon with more. Look at the three personalities. Reince Priebus, establishment Republican, Jared Kushner is a Democrat, before this year. Steve Bannon the alt-right populist. This is more than a personality clash and represent three different visions for the trump presidency. And three different political strains at war with each other philosophically and bleeds over to the personality. The big picture, you know well, dumbest thing you can do in politics is get into fight with the family. It's never going to win so you have the alt-right furious at Donald Trump for contradicting some campaign promises and Bannon under a lot of attack. Jared Kushner representing what he calls the New York Democrats, what Bannon calls the New York Democrats and reince Priebus trying to hold it all together from the senate. One of your correspondents point out Steve Bannon could be in trouble outside the tent which is why he wants them to work it out. Rex tillerson, heading to Moscow tomorrow morning. Key meeting right here as Russia is now saying the United States crossing red lines but I was struck when I spoke with the secretary of state how much tougher he is being on Russia, much tougher than we've seen from president trump. One sign of just the corrects inside the trump camp. But the fact that he called out trump for trying to -- called out Russia for trying to meddle in elections and Europe and by implication they did it here is a direct contradiction of what trump as been saying about Putin and Russia up to this point. Much more hawkish line someone seen close to Putin in the past. "Saturday night live" back taking on the politics. Let's take a look. I just had an amazing week. I met with leaders from China, Egypt and Jordan. Gorsuch was confirmed. The media is saying nice things and no one is talking about Russia. Wow, what a difference just 59 tomahawk missiles can make. The big question is what is the lingering political fallout and what lessons does the president take from this. That's what is so unclear. No clear follow-through strategy beyond the one attack made, that strategic strike. Satire sometimes cuts to the heart of the truth. The president had a good week in terms of the pageantry of the presidency saw him with foreign leaders and take decisive action after that horrific clip of chemical weapons but now what is the follow-through and sustained lessons he takes, tbd. Thanks so much. Now to the supreme court.

