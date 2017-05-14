Transcript for Trump defends Comey firing in commencement speech

Meantime, president trump is facing urgent issues both foreign and domestic. He delivered a commencement address on Saturday. The attorney general interviewing the continues for the new FBI director. David Wright sat the white house covering it all. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. President trump is trying to get past what's been called a credibility crisis brought on by the shifting stories over his firing of the FBI director. An FBI director who was investigating, among other thing, trump's administration. Speaking on Fox News last night, the president came out blazing. How was your week? Well, I think it was great. Reporter: The president is now completely ignoring the reasons he initially gave for firing FBI director Comey last week. Was this the wrong time the fire Jim Comey? Well, there's no right time. Reporter: Telling judge Jeannine he doesn't know what the the fuss was about? I guess I was surprised because all of the M ds hated Jim Comey. They didn't like him. They wanted him fired, or whatever. And all of a sudden, they come out with glowing reports. Reporter: Trump sought to dismiss the outrage over the firing as a tempest in the Washington teapot. I have a very strong base of incredible people. This should have been a unifying thing for the country. Instead, politics is still being played. The American people don't have confidence this Comey? Reporter: Already trump is focused on choosing Comey's successor. I think the process is going to go quickly because almost all of them are very well known. They've been vetted over their lifetime. You will not fail. Reporter: The president's advice to the graduates at liberty university, full of defiance. Be totally unafraid to challenge entrenched interests and failed power structures. Does that sound familiar? Reporter: But even in this crowd. Some skeptics. This past week, he fired the FBI director. What do you think of that move? I think it was -- um -- very ir ration nal. Reporter: Do you trust president trump? Not completely. Not completely. I don't trust any government official completely, to be honest with you. We just want the truth. I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt and, you know, he has to answer to god at the end of the day. Reporter: As for the search for the FBI director, the interviews have already begun. The interviews being conducted by the attorney general and the deputy attorney general. 11 names on the short list. We saw yesterday Mike Rogers, a former congressman. A former FBI agent. He's been endorsed by the FBI agents association. Alice fisher, Fran Townsend. Essential John Cornyn. The former attorney general of tex Texas. He serves currently as the majority whip. Filling the position is of the utmost urgency. Thank you, David. We want to bring in our chief anchor, George stp. He'll host "This week" later on. Let's get to the FBI director. The firing of Comey seemed to galvanize both parties that the timing was not good. Can he make a pick that qui quiets the storm? Oh, no. The confirmation hearings for this new FBI director are going to be brutal. They're going to be asking questions about how can you assure us that you'll be ready to lead an independent investigation? Would you take a loyalty oath? Which the president appears to have asked of James Comey, though he denies it. We haven't heard James Comey's side of the story in public. A solid pick is absolutely necessary. It's not going put this controversy away. Lots of questions about when or whether we'll hear from James Comey. If you look at the latest polling, at least from Gallup, it seems to suggest that most trump supporters are standing by their man on this one. They argue from the right, this is all about hyperpartisanship and hysteria from the left. The president has the right to fire and FBI director. What president trump did is something that has never happened before in American history. He fired an FBI director who was conducting an investigation into the president's campaign and any possible ties to Russia. And the president himself said that that was on his mind when he considered firing James Comey. That is brand new. That has never happened before. That is beyond poll nix my respects. Think the poll shows we have a very partisan country right there. Overall, it shows most Americans disapprove of the firing of James Comey. I think the real question with the polls right now, even if the president maintains the the core of support that allows him to remain in office, does he have enough support to get anything done? Speaking of getting anything done. We know Russia is important to voters. The you two -- if you go to town halls around the country, it's health care and taxes. The president is not going to get any democratic cooperation on those subjects. Both in substantive grounds and they're prepared to hold up action in the senate until an independent counsel is appointed. As I think David Wright pointed out, Democrats have not been fans of James Comey. You had chuck Schumer saying he lost confidence in him. But sit the timing and the way that this was done that is raising questions. Our chief anchor, George Stephanopoulos. Thank you very much. I want to remind everyone George has a big show this morning. He'll go one on one with mark Warner, the senate intelligence committee voice chair. Nikki Haley. And the former director of national intelligence, James clapper. Coming up on "This week." Later the this morning. The other developing story.

