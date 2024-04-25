Power of US: ABC News Earth Week coverage

Climate change may seem like a monumental problem to tackle, but experts say every one of us has the power to impact everlasting change for environmental conservation.

This Earth Day, ABC News is taking a look at solutions for issues related to climate change and the environment with the series, "The Power of Us: People, The Climate, and Our Future."

Check out the stories here:

How the UN Plastics Treaty aims to tackle the pollution crisis

Global plastic production and consumption has grown exponentially since the 1950s and is set to increase by 70% by 2040 if business continues as usual.

Negotiators from 175 countries are gathering for the fourth round of the United Nations Plastics Treaty negotiations in Canada.

Read more here.

27:51

Data centers fuel AI and crypto but could threaten climate, experts say

Artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and remote work -- all of these buzzy trends depend on processing power delivered by a sprawling worldwide network of data centers.

As demand surges for the power-intensive complexes, which typically span 100,000 square feet, the increased energy usage could jeopardize the fight to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change, experts told ABC News.

Read more here.

Climate advocates want to solve their 'biggest problem' in the US: Turning out voters

In battleground states across the country, environmental activists are canvassing in an effort to turn out people who care the most about climate change -- but who haven't shown up for past elections.

The Environmental Voter Project, or EVP, is targeting very specific individuals: registered voters who list climate change as their No. 1 issue but who are unlikely to cast ballots in November's election based on their voting history.

Read more here.

Corporations struggle on climate goals amid backlash over 'woke capitalism,' experts say

Corporate America took notice four years ago when Larry Fink, CEO of investment giant BlackRock, declared climate change a top concern. "Climate risk is investment risk," Fink wrote in an annual letter popular in C-suites.

Many firms have struggled to follow through on ambitious, years-old climate pledges, in part due to high interest rates that make funding more expensive, according to experts, some noting that some environmentally conscious companies have bucked the trend.

Read more here.

Navajo Power seeks to rectify energy injustice deep in Navajo Nation

Deep in western Navajo Nation, an organization called Navajo Power is pushing back against a legacy of energy injustice and attempting to rectify it for those who call the tribal lands home.

"Massive infrastructure investment" is required to build major western cities using Navajo resources still out of reach for many who live on Navajo land.

Read more here.

An off-the-grid community in New Mexico offers insight into sustainable building

Near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Taos, New Mexico, a community built into the Earth is living totally off the grid in mostly recycled structures called Earthships.

ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee, along with her team, Dan Manzo and Lindsey Griswold, traveled to Taos to stay with the community and find out what everyone can do to live a bit more sustainably.

Read more here.

11:05

ParkRx aims to provide 'prescription for wellness' by getting more people outside

A community health initiative that partnered with the National Park Service has doctors writing a "prescription" for wellness by getting more people outdoors.

ParkRx is part of the NPS "Healthy Parks, Healthy People" effort to encourage wellness through visits to the country's 429 national parks and other green spaces.

Read more here.

Can celebrities influence environmental issues? Experts weigh in.

Your eyes do not deceive you -- notable public figures are teaming up with sustainable brands and environmental movements more than ever before.

The sustainability movement is increasingly getting a boost from famous faces as celebrities lend their voices to causes close to their hearts and environmental issues they are most concerned about, experts told ABC News.

Read more here.

2:34

Are lab-grown diamonds as sustainable as advertised?

The natural diamond industry has been fueled by a glittering marketing strategy for decades, but is the sustainability of modern, lab-grown diamonds as clear-cut as consumers believe?

Since De Beers Group's 1940s "a diamond is forever" advertising campaign, dubbed by Advertising Age as the "slogan of the 20th century" in 1999, the natural diamond industry exploded into a multibillion-dollar industry and cemented itself into modern culture.

Read more here.

How ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee explains climate change to her kids

On air, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee travels the country forecasting and reporting on the nation's weather and the latest issues in the climate crisis.

At home, Zee is a mom of two who, like parents everywhere, has the task of explaining topics as big as global warming and the climate crisis to her two young sons.

Read more here.

Researchers working to save whitebark pine, a declining keystone tree species in the greater Yellowstone area

A critical tree species found in some of America's most revered national parks is in decline, leading researchers to embark on a race to prevent more from dying off.

Whitebark pine, or Pinus albicaulis, is a keystone tree species found in the greater Yellowstone area and plays a critical role in the ecosystem there, Laura Jones, branch chief of vegetation ecology at Grand Teton National Park, told ABC News.

Read more here.

3:20

Earth Day 2024 report card: Experts address America's climate change action

Earth Day offers an annual opportunity for citizens, experts and lawmakers to not only celebrate the planet, but examine our impact on the changing environment and demand a push toward a sustainable future.

To make a united step forward, awareness of the mounting climate crisis is vital, Dr. Virginia Burkett, chief scientist for Climate and Land Use Change at the U.S. Geological Survey, told ABC News ahead of Earth Day.

Read more here.

Ginger Zee takes a look at how donated clothes are processed: Reporter's Notebook

You've seen the mountains of landfill fast fashion from Kenya to Chile, right? We went there and checked in on them for "Nightline." I know I have been keenly aware that the influx of clothing consumption as fast fashion became instant fashion over the last few decades has been a major problem. That's why I took the "No New Clothes" challenge almost two years ago.

Read more here.

4:52

A New York City-based nonprofit allows citizen scientists to assist in conservation efforts

A whale-watching excursion that embarks straight from New York City offers passengers an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle and assist in much-needed conservation efforts for the marine mammal.

Gotham Whale, a research education and advocacy organization based in Staten Island, collects data of sightings from whale watchers and boaters throughout the New York Bight, which includes the coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.

Read more here.