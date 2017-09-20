Transcript for Trump delivers blistering address to UN General Assembly

he's going to meet with foreign leaders including Theresa may, their first meeting since president trump sent that controversial tweet about the London subway attack last week and the president's blistering speech to the general assembly where he threatened to destroy North Korea and taunted Kim Jong-un with a new nickname rocket man that sparked strong reactions around the world. We'll talk to Nikki Haley about that in a moment. First Jon Karl has more. President trump's grave threat to North Korea is getting some blowback here at home from his critics. One prominent democratic senator is accusing the president of isolating the United States and using the U.N. As a backdrop to threaten war. Let's give this as a toast to the potential, the great, great potential of the united nations. Reporter: With a raised glass and upbeat toast, president trump welcomed the world to his hometown Tuesday. But his U.N. Speech is generating headlines about the prospects of war with north Korea. The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself for its allies we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Reporter: Trump's 42-minute speech at times drew audible gasps and murmurs from the crowd. His warning to north Korean dictator Kim Jong-un unlike anything the general assembly has ever heard from an American president. Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. Reporter: The north Korean delegation had front row seats but boycotted the speech. Some of the Iranian dims stayed to listen as trump hammered their leaders for funding terror. And he lashed out at the nuclear agreement president Obama and America's closest allies in Europe brokered with Iran. That deal is an embarrassment to the United States and I don't think you've heard the last of it, believe me. Reporter: That showure sounded like a hint he will end it but he meets with the leaders of Jordan and Egypt, our Arab allies that have a great interest in maintaining it. They along with our European allies are encouraging the president not to walk away from the deal? Along with the U.N. Secretary-general, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

