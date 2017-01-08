Trump dictated son's statement on Russia meeting: Sources

President Donald Trump personally dictated the first statement Donald Trump Jr. gave about the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer, two senior level sources confirm to ABC News.
4:01 | 08/01/17

Transcript for Trump dictated son's statement on Russia meeting: Sources

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

