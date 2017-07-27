Transcript for Trump faces growing backlash over transgender military ban

We move on to the backlash over president trump's ban on transgender service in the military. Protests breaking out across the country after the president tweeted his decision ban transgender individuals from serving in, quote, any capacity. The policy president trump is reversing was just announced last year by president Obama's admission and it is now in question. He promised during the campaign he would be stronger on lgbt rights than Hillary Clinton. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl is here with what we know. Jon, this decision caught congress and many in the trump administration by surprise. Reporter: That is exactly right. Even the president's top advisers were caught by surprise by this reversal in policy and now neither the Pentagon, nor the white house is providing any details about how the new policy will be implemented. Since announcing his new policy on Twitter, president trump hasn't said a word about his decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military. Mr. President, how did you decide your policy on transgender people in the military? Reporter: Ignoring a question on why he did it. The Pentagon referred all questions to the white house. So we asked the president's press secretary what happens now. The president was pretty clear that he will not accept or 00 Lou a transgender individual to serve in any capacity, so does that mean that those that are now in theater, that are deployed to Afghanistan, for example, will have to be immediately sent home? Again, the implementation policy will be something that the white house and the department of defense have to work together to lawfully determine. Reporter: A study commissioned last year by the Pentagon estimated there are about 2500 transgender service members on active duty. Another 1500 in the reserves. One of those on active duty, air force staff target Logan Ireland, profiled in a "New York Times" documentary while he was serving in Afghanistan. There's not a lot of people that know that I'm transgender. Reporter: Responding to the president's staff, sergeant Ireland said I would like to see them try to kick me out of my military. You are not going to deny me my right to serve my country when I'm fully qualified and able and willing to give my life. So many service members potentially affected, the president's new policy and how it was announced was criticized by Democrats and Republicans. I don't know why he decided what he did but I think the right way to do this is have a hearing so he can hear from both sides. I want a strong, vibrant military but I want to be fair and the best way to do it is having a hearing, not a tweet. Reporter: His most prominent transgender supporter Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on Twitter retweeting the president's own words from the campaign, thank you to the lgbt community. I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. Jenner is now asking what happened to your promise to fight for them? And despite the president tweeting about the, quote, tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail, that study that was commissioned last year by the Pentagon found, quote, there would be little or no impact on unit cohesion, operational effectiveness or readiness and the medical costs, the study estimated them to be less than 0.1% on what the military spends on health care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.