Transcript for Trump faces tensions with Iran, North Korea

George, president trump is facing those tensions as he prepares for the year ahead returning to Washington last night and now setting the agenda for 2018. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega is there in Washington and, Cecilia, what's topping the president's to do list? Reporter: He's feeling good coming into 2018 fresh off that tax victory. At the end of the week he'll meet with Mitch Mcconnell and Paul Ryan to map out the year's legislative agenda tackling FAA and the president pushing for at minimum a $200 billion program to fix things like the nation's roads and airports, the president has called infrastructure the easiest of all to achieve. Also on this to do list, welfare reform. The president wants to overhaul the welfare system and, of course, they have this issue with DACA still undocumented immigrants who came to the country as young children but, robin, all of this as those midterms are right around the corner, Republicans really looking to keep their hold here in Washington. Midterm will be here before we know it.

