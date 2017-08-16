Transcript for Trump under fire for characterization of Charlottesville protesters

We want to bring in Pierre Thomas and cokie Roberts both with us. Pierre, if I could begin with you because when you have the former leader of the kkk thanking the president for his honesty and courage over what he said in the news conference, this is new and troubling territory. David, many civil rights lieders an some in law enforcement believe the leaders of hate are being emboldened. The president suggested there was a large contingent of good people would wanted to keep their monument to the confederate general Robert E. Lee but as the reporting lays out, those good people were marching alongside kkk members, racists and Nazis with torches chanting things like Jews will not replace us. Jews will not replace us. These people embrace a legacy of hate, bigotry and genocide. Mass murder on a scale of millions. There's always confusion and death associated with these people and here's a fact that should not get lost. The man that is suspected of running over a woman and killing her with his car allegedly identified with Nazis so we saw history repeat itself and while people can cherish their heritage Lee committed what amounted to treason and was on the wrong side of history. Ultimately deciding he would fight against his own country in part to keep a race of people enslaved and treated as property. Cokie, let me bring you into the discussion now. The both of us grew up in the south. Our families have been close friends for as long as I can remember. What was your reaction to the president's remarks yesterday? Well, of course, robin, you and I grew up with different histories but what our family did was try to write a new history and bring our races together and people of different religions and that's been a long frustrating and one the presidents of the United States have embraced is try to have that kind of unity so this country could be one. And so seeing the president of the United States step away from that and celebrate, really, people who have been trying to divide us and have been filled with hate is very dispiriting and very much out of the ordinary for a president who usually stands as the moral force bringing people together. Usually in a time of crisis we look to the president to be the comforter in chief. Now, we know this is far from over. There are more confederate symbols scheduled to come down. There will be more protests so, cokie, where do we go from here? I think that bringing those symbols down and dealing with them in some kind of contextual fashion makes all the sense in the world. My male ancestors have on their tombstones csa, confederate states of America. And it is emotional but it's also important to recognize it was treason to support slavery. All right, cokie, thanks so much. Thanks to cokie and per. We should note we did reach out to the white house. We did. To bring somebody on the program. The offer was declined.

