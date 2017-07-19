Transcript for Trump invites GOP senators to White House to talk health care

where the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare looks dead this morning. Mitch Mcconnell says he'll still hold a repeal vote next week. And the president has invited all Republican senators to the white house for lunch this afternoon. He's going to take one last shot at changing their minds. This, as he faces new questions about a second meeting with president Putin at the g-20 summit. A one-on-one talk the white house failed to disclose. Reporter: Hi, George. Good morning to you. Before he was elected president, trump say nos one knows the system better than him, and that he alone can fix it. He's learning it's not that easy. This morning, one of his signature campaign promises is on the verge of collapse. President trump today hoping for one last shot. A senior white house official tells ABC news, it was president trump's idea to invite Republican senators for lunch. A white house field trip where the art of the deal president hopes he'll get a chance to make a face-to-face appeal and convince his party to repeal and replace Obamacare. I don't think it's dead, no. But I'm certainly disappointed. Reporter: On capitol hill, the signature campaign promise all but dead. Seven years I have been hearing repeal and replace from congress. When we finally get a chance to repeal and replace, they don't take advantage of it. So that's disappointing. Reporter: Disappointed, but so far, not blaming Republicans who were divided from the start. It would be nice to have Democrat support. But really they're obstructionists. They have no ideas. Reporter: Mitch Mcconnell in defeat. It's pretty clear there are not 50 Republicans to vote at the moment for a replacement for Obamacare. Reporter: But the senate majority leader is not backing down yet. He's now planning to hold a vote early next week to simply repeal, rather than replace, Obamacare. That move has Democrats pouncing. To go forward with repeal again without replacing is not only insanity, it is a disservice to the American people. Reporter: Even some Republicans are already protesting. We should not repeal without a replacement. And -- just an indefinite hold on this? Just creates more chaos and confusion. Reporter: Now president trump also said there will be a lot easier to let Obamacare fail. If that happens, the blame would fall squarely on Democrats. Again, he's hoping for one last shot to change minds here today as he invited every GOP senator here to the white house. This is coming as the president is facing new questions now about the second meeting he has with Vladimir Putin at the g-20 summit. One report it lasted up to an hour. The white house had not disclosed it previously. Reporter: We just learned about it yesterday. The white house is trying to downplay it. I'm told it is a social setting. At one point during the dinner, the the president decided to walk over to the first lady to talk to her. She was seated next to Vladimir Putin. The president did this with other leaders, not just Putin. He communicated using Russia answer translator. The president is tweeting, calling this story sick, saying even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister. But here's the deal. We may never know what really happened inside the dinner. It was the president. There were no other aides inside the dinner.

