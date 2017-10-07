Transcript for Trump Jr.: Russian offered damaging Clinton intelligence

All right, Jon, thank you. We move to the new revelation about the trump campaign and Russia. Donald Trump Jr. Admitting he met with a return attorney hoping to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. Both Jaden and former campaign chair Paul manafort also at that meeting. Tom llamas here with new reporting. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you. Let me set the scene for you. At the time those were three of the most powerful people in the trump campaign. Meeting at trump tower with a Russian lawyer. Now, don Jr. Says Kushner and manafort didn't know the substance of the meeting but everyone showed up. This morning, the president's son, don Jr., on the defensive and explaining why during the campaign he agreed to meet with the Russian lawyer linked to the Kremlin who he says claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Welcome to Moscow. Reporter: Don Jr. Says the meeting was set up by someone he knew from the 2013 miss universe pageant, held that year in Moscow. ABC news has confirmed that person was rob goldstone, a music public bliss cyst with Russian clients who was friendly with don Jr. Of course, the big man on campus, Donald Trump. Reporter: I was asked to have a meeting by an acquaintance, the president's oldest son said in a statement who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign. ABC news learned the daughter, don Jr. Was meeting with was Natalia veselnitskaya who has helped lobby for pro-Russian policies, an advocate for them on Russian television. Don Jr. Says he asked his brother-in-law and campaign adviser Jared Kushner and former campaign chairman Paul manafort to the meeting. The meeting taking place in June of 2016 after trump had clinched his party's nomination. Don Jr. Says he wasn't told the name of the Russian lawyer in advance. And when they met, she, quote, stated she had information that individuals connected to Russia were supporting Mrs. Clinton. But he says her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. Then the meeting quickly turned to Russian adoptions and policy, prompting don Jr. To end the meeting. For months trump and his team have criticized the investigation into Russian collusion, repeatedly denying any contact between the campaign and Russia. Did you or anyone in your campaign have any contact with Russia leading up to or during the campaign? No, not at all. Of course not and I think to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumors that have swirled around the candidacy. To me it's without a question reads and smells like a witch hunt because I have no other proof or evidence to show otherwise. Reporter: But now new questions about why the trump team was apparently interested in help from the Russians. Now, both don Jr. And president trump's outside legal team saying the president did not attend the meeting and was not aware of it. We have reached out to Natalia veselnitskaya's lawyers for comments. But they have not gotten back to us, George. Okay, Tom, thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.