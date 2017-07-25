-
Now Playing: Senate GOP gets new pressure from Trump on health care
-
Now Playing: Chicago Bears player saves choking stranger
-
Now Playing: Teen arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash
-
Now Playing: Unruly passenger tries to storm United flight's cockpit
-
Now Playing: Flash floods cause damage across the country
-
Now Playing: Trump lobbies for health care at Boy Scout jamboree
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Study finds dietary supplement exposure calls to poison control centers skyrocketed
-
Now Playing: Couple ditches wedding cake for cake pinata
-
Now Playing: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot will return in superhero sequels
-
Now Playing: Princes William and Harry open up about their last phone call with Princess Diana
-
Now Playing: Rob Lowe's sons spill secrets on their thrill-seeking famous dad
-
Now Playing: Paula Patton dishes on 'Somewhere Between' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Banza and Misfit Juicery founders share their advice for starting out in the food business
-
Now Playing: Healthy options at big box store food courts
-
Now Playing: Rise in calls to poison control centers related to dietary supplements
-
Now Playing: Charlie Gard's parents await court's final ruling
-
Now Playing: Olympian Michael Phelps races a great white shark
-
Now Playing: Authorities roll out effort to crack down on road rage
-
Now Playing: Families speak out about alleged dangers at Mexico resorts
-
Now Playing: Arizona rescue agencies airlift stranded hikers