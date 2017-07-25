Trump lobbies for health care at Boy Scout jamboree

President Trump told Boy Scouts in West Virginia the Senate "better do it" when it comes to repealing and replacing "Obamacare" as Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, is set to return to the Senate in time for the health care vote.
3:04 | 07/25/17

