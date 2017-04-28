Transcript for Trump to make historic appearance at NRA meeting

As the president closes in on the milestone 100 days in office, he's not only facing rising tensions with thort Korea. But also challenges he did not expect. Cecilia Vega with those details from Washington. Good morning. Reporter: Hi, robin, good morning to you. The president is reflecting back on his life before he moved into the white house here. 99 days in, and now in admission this morning, this job is a lot harder than he thought it would be. I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier. Reporter: On the eve of his 100th day, the president making the admission in the reuters interview. He's kick off his milestone speaking in front of a friendly audience. You gun owners better get out there and vote, I'll tell you. You better get out. Reporter: The president appearing before the group's early meeting in Atlanta. We're going to save your second amendment, which is under siege. As you know, the NRA endorsed me with the earliest endorsement they've ever given. Reporter: The president is keeping quiet about new questions involving his former national security adviser's ties to Russia. Any regrets about Michael Flynn? Thank you very much. Reporter: The Pentagon's top watchdog examining whether Mike Flynn broke the law, telling congress it's initiated an investigation about whether Flynn nailed to obtain required approval before accepting thousands of dollars in payments from foreign governments. This including $45,000 he got for an appears in Moscow. President trump later firing Flynn in part because he failed to fully disclose his ties to Russia. Democrats releasing this letter from the military showing the year before Flynn's trip to Russia, he was specifically warned that foreign compensation requires advanced approval. Democrats accusing the white house of a cover up, questioning why the trump administration won't turn over Flynn's hiring documents. It makes the American people think the white house has something to hide. Reporter: The white house pushing back. I was frankly taken back by his comments today because they're frankly not true. Reporter: Now, Sean spicer was asked if he is comfortable with the vetting Flynn received before being named national security adviser. Whether the administration missed any red flags. Spicer said the Obama administration was responsible for Flynn's most recent back ground check. Joining us now is the

