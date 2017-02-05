Trump says he would meet with Kim Jong-Un

Trump told Bloomberg he would meet with North Korea's leader "if it would be appropriate" as Kim Jong-Un threatens to speed up his nuclear testing "to the maximum pace."
2:27 | 05/02/17

