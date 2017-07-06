Transcript for Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as new FBI director

The Justice Department in private practice right now one industry for senior just correspondent. Pierre Thomas for more on that Pierre. What George he is a Yale graduate law school graduate he's a former. Assistant deputy attorney general of the Justice Department a longtime Justice Department officials. He worked in the Bush Administration under George W. Bush heading the criminal division so this is someone who was known at the Justice Department and who had. A lot of in Iraq some with the FBI he also spent time working under. Former FBI director dreams call me when he was deputy attorney general George. And Jon Karl live at the White House the president hoped to announce this before he left on this one trip just a couple of weeks ago but had some difficulty landing on some of that she wanted to take the job. Yet in fact at least three people that I know pulled themselves out of consideration. Former senator Joseph Lieberman congressman trade Goudie senator John Cornyn. All were originally originally floated by the White House has contenders and also that they wanted to be removed from consideration. One thing notable about raised it in addition to his backer of the Justice Department he was. Chris Christie's personal lawyer during the bridge gate scandal. And George I've got to tell you before he came in here for an interview about a week ago. He was not on any list of all possible FBI directory seem to be a late that. And somebody who clearly is very close to Chris Christie. Yet the president interviewed him I guess on May thirtieth and of course this timing now. I designed in part to come in to come into town of the hearings James coming of course the FBI director the president fire. Absolutely and you you've had some time now between the firing of Komi and disappointment. This confirmation will not be you know rubber stamped by any sense this will be. You're this will be a potentially contentious confirmation on capitol given the nature of the position. And his Thai stick to Chris Christie. Put its it's not an easy time not to have an FBI director. The state yup confirmed FBI director given of course terror threat. And then Pierre as you mentioned Chris for Rei neon while inside the just firm for service in the criminal division. During the administration of George W. Bush any sense of how the sperm is going to be received right now. Well again the FBI had been pushing to at least internally for a former agent did ask for Mike Rogers who's a former FBI agent and former congressman they wanted someone. That they knew that knew and understood the tradition of the FBI but again Chris Rea as someone who was a known commodity over the FBI so I don't expect too much pushed back from within the FBI's. Okay Pierre Thomas Jon Karl thanks very much presence has more details are coming as well.

