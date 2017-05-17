Transcript for Trump prepares for foreign trip amid reported Comey, intelligence leaks

All right, Brian, thank you. Let's bring in Martha Raddatz right now and, Martha, reporting now that this information came from Israel. Of course, the president is heading there this weekend after stopping first in Saudi Arabia and he spoke with the Israel prime minister as well. Reporter: Exactly, George. Our team in Israel confirmed he smoke to Benjamin Netanyahu following his call to king Abdullah of Jordan. It was tweeted this relationship is unprecedented in its contribution to our strength, Israel's ambassador to the U.S. Said Israel has confidence in the intelligence-sharing relationship with the U.S. That, however, is the public face of this. But Israel would certainly fear that Russia would share intelligence with Iran and Israeli intelligence officers have got to be taken aback by this. If one of their assets' lives is at risk that puts others at risk and I imagine they will think twice about what they share in the future. Yeah, they are putting up a good front right there but this is a serious breach. It is and gives Benjamin Netanyahu an advantage. He won't talk about it but it will hang over the meetings and the turmoil president trump is in right now does not help either, George. Okay, Martha Raddatz.

