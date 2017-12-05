Transcript for Trump redecorates White House with gold walls, chandelier

First this half hour, we take an inside look at the president's private residence. Reporters from "Time" magazine were granted rare access to the white house. President trump giving a closer look at his flat screen TV to Twitter to what they bring him for dinner. Mary Bruce joins us. Reporter: Good morning, 2k5i6d. You see those windows on the second floor? That is the private rez deps. This morning, we're getting a glimpsen side. We're seeing a part of the white house and the perm side of the president that few ever see. Everything from the television addiction, his Twitter habit, and the mark he's leaving on the white house. It's a rare glimpse inside president trump's white house. After hours. In the latest issue of "Time" the president showing off one of his favorite hobbies. Clicking through cable news clip. A new 60-inch-plus frat screen above the dining room fire lace. Trump describing tev oirks as one of the great inventions of all time. The news is fake. It's all fake news. This is fake news. Reporter: Trump says he's learning to tune out the bad news about himself. Explaining, I've been able not the watch or read things that aren't pleasant. In terms of your own self, it's a very, very good thing. The equilibrium is much better. We also learn more about some of the personal touches he's put on 1600 Pennsylvania avenue, day after getting in the office, the early changes. We're standing on Ronald Reagan's rug. This was Ronald Reagan's. You have a choice when you come in. Reporter: And those gold curtains replacing the red ones. This anonymous crystal chandelier, purchased by trump with his own money. Trump calling it his contribution to the white house. The magazine describing it as a palace far laernlg than it is from outside. Catered to by nearly 100 house hold staff. Where the president has lived most of his first months in office. Alone. I know that the first lady has a big job back in New York taking care of baron. Does it make it a lonely place for you? No because I end up working longer. That's okay. I'm working long hours. The country has a lot of problems. Reporter: And during a candle-lit four-course dinner the blue room, "Time" reports getting a sense of the president's taste. Diet coke. Not water. Extra sauce with his chicken. And for dessert, two scoops of vanilla ace cream with his chocolate cream pie. The president admits some of this may be changing shortly. He expected in a month, the first lady, his wife, and the youngest southern, baron, will be joining him at the white house. No word on what that might mean for the extra scoop of ice cream. The horror in the room when they heard up with scoop for even else. We join Nancy Gibbs from "Time." Great to have you on. You have been to the white house so many times. Your team described the oval office more of a royal court for the president. How different was it for you? The last time I had been there, every minute of a president's day is so rej meanted. You know exactly where he's going to be. In this case, the free form, improvisational feeling was unbelievable. The college dorm common room fooming from the early days of the Clinton administration. An enormous amount of energy, not a hot of structure. That's the feeling now. A few feet away is the private dining room. He's made changes. He discoed gold beneath layers on the wall. Gutted it to the studs. We built the moldings. Put an enormous chandelier in the room. He said he paid for it. By the way. It was a gift. That's what he wanted to show us. He had Teed up the highlights for him. It was watching a play by play of your favor sports team. Moments O in the testimony that afternoon which he had watched in real time. I asked him, were you watching this when James clapper said he had seen no evidence of collusion between the trump campaign and Russia. He said, see, there it is. He celebrated in the room with you. As we were having that conversation with him, his social media team was in the oval office, sending out the tw tweets of when is this charade going to end. You got up stairs to the private residence. The president took the elevator. The vice president took the stairs. They don't take the same elevator ever. Not being on the same plane. He took you through to sort of the old desk, Lincoln's old desk. The phone system. He said, I love the phones here. It's in the treaty room. They bring him a box of papers to go through. And he talked about the phone and how it splits your words. It's scrambled. This is where I talk to China. Works late into the night. We know he doesn't get a lot of sleep. A lot of people he calls quite late into the night. Certainly when he was lobbying on health care, he was on that phone a lot. He made clear, the long working days. H he told me at the time the first lady and bar reason lo be coming to the white house. Is that what he told you? Yes, within the next few weeks. Thank you, Nancy Gibbs. "Time" is on news stands now. We have an akz exclusive for you.

