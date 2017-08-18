Transcript for Trump references inaccurate anecdote after Barcelona attack

The president meanwhile, condemning the terror attack in Barcelona saying the united States will do whatever is necessary to help. But here at home drawing backlash for another response he tweeted about it and still facing new fallout from charlottesville. Major magazines taking him on with these covers referencing neo-nazis and the kkk. And this morning, top Republicans separating from the president now. One now calling for, quote, radical changes at the white house and ABC's Cecilia Vega is in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with the president. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, David, good morning. The president is responding to that attack in Barcelona from here on his working vacation in New Jersey. Right to that tweet. He said the United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough and strong. We love you. Hours after this he tweeted again about terrorism and it's raising eyebrows. He referenced a World War I general and a graphic story about how that general killed supposedly Muslim rebels. Something that the president talked about repeatedly on the campaign trail but the problem is, David, historians have debunked this story. Many of them call it an outright myth. Many thought that had been left on the campaign trail and brought back again. The president not backing down under fire for another controversial tweet where he's mourning the loss of confederate monuments calling them, quote, beautiful? Reporter: Yeah, let's get right to that tweet too also, David. He said, sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can't change history but you can learn from it. Robert E. Lee, stonewall Jackson, who is next, Washington, Jefferson? Now, that right after, of course, the middle of this controversy in the wake of his comments on charlottesville, some prominent Republicans are publicly, you know, rebuking him, Bob corker of Tennessee is questioning the president's stability, David. Actually calling for radical changes in the white house were his words. Vague Cecilia with us live this morning, thank you as always.

