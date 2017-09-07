Trump returns from G-20 to new US headline on Russia ties

More
The president returned from high-stakes meetings with China and Russia's leaders to reports that Trump family members met with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.
6:23 | 07/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump returns from G-20 to new US headline on Russia ties

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48530166,"title":"Trump returns from G-20 to new US headline on Russia ties","duration":"6:23","description":"The president returned from high-stakes meetings with China and Russia's leaders to reports that Trump family members met with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-returns-20-us-headline-russia-ties-48530166","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.