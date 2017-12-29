Transcript for Trump says Russia investigation 'makes country look very bad'

We want to move to president trump on his busy working vacation in Florida talking to "The New York Times" about the Russia investigation saying it, quote, makes the country look bad and David Wright has more for us. Good morning to you, David. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. The president is making headlines here with this impromptu interview with "The New York Times." They caught up with him at the clubhouse for his golf resort here in palm beach and he told them no fewer than 16 times that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians and on the investigation itself he said, quote, it makes the country look bad, it makes the country look very bad and it puts the country in a very bad position. Now, the president has been for the past few months now seeming to undermine the special counsel questioning the integrity of FBI investigators and some were worried that he might be looking for a pretext to fire Bob Mueller. That appears to be not the case now. The president says that he thinks that Bob Mueller is a fair guy who will treat him fairly and on the FBI itself, the president said that he is -- that they had always hoped this would be wrapped up by year's end but as the clock ticks closer to new year's, the president says he has no idea when it will end, Paula. All right, David, thank you so much. Interesting, Dan, that interview with "The New York Times" just casually happened after a round of golf, after he ate lunch. No aides around. Casual interview. A lot to discuss from that

