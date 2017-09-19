Transcript for Trump set to make 1st address to UN General Assembly

alerts to stay on top of it all. President trump and his first address to the U.N. General assembly. The president will lay out his vision for America's reel in the world fleshing out his America first approach with tough talk for North Korea and Iran. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl here and the nuclear threat from those two nations the top of the president's agenda. This, trump's first address before the united nations is his biggest moment yet on the world stage. White house aides are daulg it an enormous opportunity addressing nearly every country on the globe including north Korea which, George, will be sitting right in the front row. After a busy debut at the U.N., president trump is preparing to take center stage with his first address to the world. The president gave a preview of his message at his first meeting on Monday, vowing to improve and reform the united nations. In recent years the united nations has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement, we must ensure that no one and no member state shoulders a disproportionate share of the burden. And that's militarily or financially. Reporter: President trump told reporters his main message is, quote, to make the united nations great, not again, but make the united nations great. Administration officials say the president will use his first address to the general assembly to call for less bureaucracy and more accountability. To insist other cups share more of the financial burden and to call out by name Venezuela, North Korea and Iran for their threatening behavior. Mr. President, do you have any comment about North Korea? This will be a great week. We look forward to it. As far as North Korea is concerned, I think most of you know how I feel. Reporter: Today president trump's audience will include U.S. Allies, but also in the room, Iran's president rouhani who will be closely listening for what trump will say about the 2014 Iran nuclear deal. Mr. President, do you plan to stay in the Iranian knock deal? You'll see very soon. We're talking about it constantly. Reporter: On D one at the U.N. Trump made little mex of North Korea but make no mistake, it will be a major subject of his speech today. You'll remember it was just a month ago that he warned of fire and fury, since then north Korea's launched three missile tests. Officials say the president will insist that China, Russia and, George, indeed, the entire world must do more to rein in Kim Jong-un or, of course, that military option is there. The biggest threat we face, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.