Transcript for Trump touts 'big win' for GOP on government shutdown

Let's get more from Cecilia Vega and the president took a victory lap overnight. Reporter: A victory lap, some almost might say tweeting, I mean gloating. Big wins for Republicans as Democrats cave on the shutdown. Now I want a big win for everyone including Republican, Democrats and DACA but especially for our great military and border security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table. So, discussions have already begun. The president invited a number of senators here yesterday afternoon right after that deal was reached to start talking about DACA and immigration moving forward including two moderate Democrats, but, remember, the president took heat for largely sitting out on the sidelines during these shutdown negotiations, but, George, now the white house is touting that as a winning strategy. They are, but if you look at that statement from the president, the other statements coming out of the white house, it does appear that the president is taking a much harder line on the overall immigration deal than he did a couple of weeks ago with that big group of bipartisan legislators. Reporter: Yeah, exactly. And not a lot of trust between the two sides either. That's going to be a major issue as they go forward. The million dollar question this morning here in Washington is where exactly does president trump stand on immigration, on specifically this issue of DACA? People in his inner circle believe he can get a deal done and say it's going to have to include funding for border security likely that wall but remember what chuck Schumer said the othe day, negotiating with Donald Trump is like negotiating with Jell-O. Even though his own party has been critical of the a lack of clarity on this issue, I specifically asked Sarah Sanders about the president's comments in this briefing room yesterday when he said just in September those d.r.e.a.m.ers should not be worried. She wouldn't say that again yesterday. Thanks very much. Clock ticking and government open till February 8th.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.