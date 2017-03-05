Transcript for Trump speaks with Putin for 1st time since Syria strikes

More on president trump's phone call with Vladimir Putin. The two spoke for the first time since the missile strikes in Syria. That as you know led to a chill in u.s./russian relations. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more and joins us from Washington. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. There has been a chill in relations, in fact, it has seemed downright frigid of late with both sides saying relations were at an all-time low, although president trump said he believed things would work out. This call was the first step towards that and both sides found reason for optimism. The white house saying the conversation was a very good one and the Russians calling it business like and constructive and president trump has agreed to send a representative to Syrian cease-fire talks and also discussed meeting president Putin in Germany in July, robin. What about the safe Zones to protect Syrian civilians and I know that the president, he's talked about this going back to the campaign, is this close to being a reality? Reporter: Even to president trump has talked about this in the past, the white house has been very short on details about how that would actually work and what the U.S. Commitment would be. But the white house says in that phone call, the two leaders did discuss a safe zone although the Kremlin made no mention of any conversation about safe Zones so that in itself doesn't sound very encouraging. Thank you, Martha.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.