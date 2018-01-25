Transcript for Trump says he's willing to talk to Mueller under oath

The latest now on president trump arriving in Switzerland this morning for the world economic forum, but before he left the white house he stirred up new headlines on the Russia investigation. Let's go to our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl. Jon, you had a chance to ask the president about talking to Robert Mueller again. Reporter: I did and circumstances were unusual. I was with a group of reporters and chief of staff John Kelly's office here in the west wing of the white house. We were there for a background briefing on immigration when suddenly the door opened and it was the president of the united States. He stood there and took several questions on immigration. As he started to leave I asked him about the special counsel investigation and if he would be willing to be interviewed by Robert Mueller. Here's what he said. Are you -- are you going to talk to Mueller. I'm looking forward to it actually. Do you have a date set. Here's the story. There's been no collusion whatsoever. There's no obstruction whatsoever. But I would love to do that. And I'd like to do it as soon as possible. Reporter: As you hear there he sounded downright eager to be interviewed by the special counsel and he went on to say that he would absolutely do it under oath. This all happened, robin, as the president's legal team is actually negotiating with the special counsel resisting doing such an interview trying to do written questions and answers instead and here the president comes out and says he's been absolutely willing to do it so what are the president's lawyering saying about all this? Well, white house lawyer Ty Cobb actually said that the president said this hurriedly as he was leaving for Switzerland and that the details are still being worked out with the legal team but I've got to tell you, robin, I was there with the president. He did not seem to be in a hurry. How surprised were you by his response? Reporter: I was surprised. Although back in June he had told me that he would be 100% willing to be interviewed so now I think it is case closed. He will do that interview. Definitely on the record now. All right, thank you.

