Transcript for Trump gets tax reform, doesn't deliver on Mexico wall

Mary, thanks. Tom. Quite a year in Washington, let's bring in Matthew dowd for a year-end review of the trump presidency breaking down what he promised and if he's delivered. Good morning to you. Let's start with the president's tax cut plan, a clear victory for the president, also getting rid of the Obamacare mandate which penalized people for not getting health insurance but a battle he hasn't won to fully repeal and replace Obamacare. I think it is a clear legislative victory on the tax cut said and you're right to say on the Obamacare side it's not a clear victory but there is a huge difference between a legislative and political victory so put a lot of yards on the field and has a lot of first downs but for political purposes he hasn't accomplished that much. His signature issue on the campaign trail was the promise to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it. That's still a promise he hasn't fully delivered on. I think it'll be one very difficult to deliver on. All the compromises he has to do with congress related to the immigration issues and this one is tied up in it. One, with those compromises and, two, the fact that the budget now, he's got a 1.5, $1.1 trillion deficit that will come from the tax cuts and building that wall will cost billions and having covered the campaign, I think it will difficult for him to do in an election year that's already problematic. Yeah, he's going to have to find that funding. One of the next big challenges for the president. The midterm elections and new reports about a heated meeting between his staff and Corey Lewandowski who got into it with bill Stepien. I think he's worried and he should be worried. Not a real staff problem but fundamental problem. All presidents in their first midterms with very few exceptions have huge problems with their party. This president has the lowest approval rating and you know from the data, lowest approval rating a president has ended the first year at going into Christmas than any president has ever had. That and the fact that his party is disliked much more than the Democrats sets up for a huge wave for the Democrats and big problem for the Republicans in both the house and senate in 2018. Also shown he's willing to get out and campaign hard for candidates he does like and endorse. Matthew dowd for us, thanks so much. Merry Christmas.

