Transcript for Trump tweet suggests that conversations with Comey may have been recorded

pretty serious news heading into another busy day on what's been even by trump standards one of the most extraordinary weeks of his young administration after the firing of FBI chief James Comey. This morning, the search for a new FBI director begins with the first round of candidates arriving at the justice department for job interviews. These interviews on the heels of president trump's latest tweet about fired director James Comey raising questions about whether or not the white house is recording conversations. Could the president's statements be used in a case against him? In said Comey better hope there are no tapes out there. Also the president is going to be traveling to Virginia where he's going to make his first extended public appearance since he gave Comey the ax. Trump will deliver a commencement address at liberty university, a Christian university founded by the pastor Jerry Falwell. You can see them setting up. Team coverage. Cokie Roberts, Ana Navarro are standing by. Lynchburg Virginia we'll kick things off at and David Wright. Reporter: The crowd just starting to gather at liberty university where president trump is going to give the commencement address later this morning. The white house is really trying to get back on track after the seismic shock of the president's firing of the FBI director. And the aftershocks keep coming. Even though former director Comey declined an invitation to testify before the senate Intel committee, the president opened up a whole new can of worms by tweeting this. James Comey better hope there are no tapes of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press. Say what? Does that mean the white house secretly recorded trump's meetings with Comey? Judge Jeanine piero on Fox News asked him about that in an interview to be broadcast today. I can't talk about it. I won't talk about that. All I want is for Comey to be honest and I hope he will be and I'm sure he will be, I hope. Reporter: Which is not exactly a denial. President trump, did he record his conversations with former FBI director Comey? I assume you're referring to the tweet and I've talked to the president. The president has nothing further to add on that. Are there recording devices in the oval office or in the residence? As I said there is nothing further to add on that. Reporter: Again not exactly a denial. The president is no fan of the briefings tweeting maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future press briefings and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy. You don't mean that. Well, just don't have them. Unless I have them every two weeks and I do it myself. We don't have them. I think it's a good idea. Reporter: Trump wouldn't be the first president to secretly record oval office meetings and former associates tell "The Washington post" they always assumed trump was recording his business dealings, quote, you never knew who else was listening. Now, the president says he stands behind his press staff even Sean spicer calling him a wonderful guy but suggested they may have a hard time keeping up with him. As for those possible oval office tape, well, a lot of presidents have done it going back to fdr, but ever since president Nixon was forced to hand over his tapes as part of the watergate investigation commanders in chief have thought twice about it. David Wright, thank you. We are learning more about the tense relationship between the president and his now fired

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.