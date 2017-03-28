Transcript for Trump goes on Twitter rant about Clintons, health care

Let's turn to our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl with more. The president was up overnight with a tweet storm and clearly not over the stinging defeat of his promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. Still pointing fingers this morning? Reporter: Absolutely, David. About 10:00 as night the tweets started. On health care, the first one taking aim -- Republicans who defied him on the health care bill. The Republican house freedom caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win and then hinting that he is ready to work with Democrats in the next tweet, the Democrats will make a deal with me on health care as soon as Obamacare folds. Not long. Don't worry, we are in very good shape. So, David, the not so subtle threat here to the Republicans who defied him is that he is ready to go right by them and start working with at least some didn'ts. But, Jon, as you know, interesting he brings up the Democrats because you pressed the white house about whether that can really happen. Will president trump and Democrats be able to work together on taxes, infrastructure or do Democrats sense and opening given the defeat over Obamacare? Reporter: Well, I pressed Sean spicer on that yesterday in a very interesting response, David. He basically told me that there would be a need of a course correction here at the white house, a very rare admission from the white house that they would have to change course if they were to actually be able to work with Democrat of course, the president has gotten to calling chuck Schumer a clown and worked almost entirely with Republicans so far so this would be a big change. One idea floated this morning by the online publication axios reporting that the white house may consider doing infrastructure next, a big spending bill that would be likely to bring along some Democrats and make a lot of Republicans very uncomfortable. All right, Jon Karl, we'll watch all day at the white house, Jon, thanks so much.

