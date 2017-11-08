Transcript for Trump says U.S. military solutions for North Korea are 'locked and loaded'

Tensions escalating to the US and North Korea the president as a news David put it out on Twitter this morning. Saying quote military solutions are now fully in place lock and load it should North Korea act unwisely hopefully can get on we'll find another path. Farcical affairs anchor Martha Raddatz is in Seoul South Korea good morning Martha. Good morning George tensions have soared here on the Korean Peninsula this week. With North Korean state media warning just this evening that president trump is quote. Driving the situation to the brink of nuclear war. The US and North Korea have traded barbs and belligerent language after a new US intelligence report. Assesses that North Korea may have missiles capable of reaching the US with a nuclear warhead. But with the region on edge president trump is doubling down. Arguing his rhetoric may not have gone far enough. First time they learn like they heard. And frankly. The people who were questioned that statement was in two. Maybe it wasn't tough enough. Trump also sending a warning about Guam vowing a fierce response if North Korea. Does something in Guam still members of Trump's administration. Trying to calm the situation. Defense Secretary mad as emphasizing diplomacy George yeah and we don't know of any major new military movements that can dress thanks very much.

