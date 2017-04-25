Transcript for Trump's first 100 days promise tracker: Jobs and the economy

Back now with our promise tracker. All week long, we're taking a look at president trump's key campaign ps as he hits the 100-day mark. Today, jobs and economy. Rebecca Jarvis is here with a progress report. Good morning. Good morning. As a kptd president trump campaigned on message of putting America first. Among the key promises, 25 million new jobs, tearing up what he deemed as apt competitive trade policies. I will be the greatest jobs president that god ever created. I tell you that. Reporter: From the very beginning, he cast himself as the businessman in chief. My plan for the economy can be summed up in three very beautiful words. Jobs, jobs, jobs. Reporter: On the campaign trail, promising to create those 25 million new jobs over the next decade, which would be the most created under any U.S. President ever. And, rip up trade deals. He said were putting Americans out of work. Nafta signed by her husband is perhaps the greatest disaster trade deal in the history of the world. Reporter: Even before being sworn in, trump zeroing in on this carrier plant in Indianapolis, claiming credit for saving 1100 jobs from going to Mexico. He's not in office yet. He's cutting deals and saving jobs. That's huge. Reporter: That victory not without controversy. Company later conceding only 800 jobs were ever at risk of heading south. In his first week in office, the the president making good on that promise to pull out of a major trade deal. The transpacific partnership. Great thing for the American worker, what we just did. Reporter: The markets also initially climbing with investors cheering on the prospect of lower taxes and fewer regulations. The Dow rising above 21,000 for the first time ever in March. The so called trump bump. Hype is morphing into gripe. Investors are saying, gee, maybe the president won't be able to get a lot of things done. Reporter: Still, the average 401 karks has gained over $a a 5,000 since inauguration day. Last month, hiring slowing dramatically. Just 98,000 jobs added in March. If president trump is going deliver on his promise to create 25 million jobs, our economy has to add an average of 208,000 jobs every month for the next ten years. As for the other trade deals, overnight, the trump administration announcing plans to impose a 0% tariff on Canadian soft wood lumber. Now, he's instead amending it. A tough sign with Canada. Stand by. We're going the talk to bill Cunningham of wlw radio in Cincinnati. It broadcasts in the heart of trump country. Overall, Americans like the president using the bully pulpit to get the businesses to keep jobs here in the United States. I would imagine in Indiana, which you broadcast to, those jobs that weren't saved, people don't blame him? Of course not, George. Look ate this way. For the first time, perhaps, if in American history. Think about an American president who says hire American, buy American. Americans deal for the pipe looins. The midwest, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, which, as you know, is the heart that beats the American economy is beginning to stretch, we're beginning to yawn. Ready to get to work. There's an animal sense that America is awakening. We can get 3% to 4% gdp. If we do that, all things are possible. That is a high, high bar. It would have to be double what we're doing essentially right now as far as our growth is concerned. It is also in a lot of perspectives, if you talk to corporate America, really contingent on an overall of the tax code and a regulatory overall. That's why the market has been rising over time. What we have seen with the market, investors cheering on those policies. Now, a number on saying, okay, let's get them done. Is that a possibility? What more do trump supporters want to see on the economy from president trump right now? Well, you know, the Democrats are the obstructionists. The Democrats want nothing done because their base wants nothing done. He's fighting more now with the Republicans than Democrats. You couldn't get Wisconsin Republicans or Ohio Republicans to support trump. Trump's having more difficulty not with the American worker. Who wants to get to work. He's having more difficulty with Paul Ryan and the Republicans. George, I bet you a good order of baklava, by the end of the year, we're going have a tax bill. We'll have immigration reform. George, it is morning in America. And we're ready to take off. Let the Republicans get the heck out of our way! Trump is marching, man, trump is marching! I'm not sure I'm going the take that bet. I might. Let he push you on that a little bit. The president can't get the Republican party behind him, will your listeners blame him, the Republicans, or both? Let me ask you this. If you were an Obama supporter for the past eight years during this economic disaster of 50 million people on food stamps. 9million Americans not in the work force. Tuition skyrocketing. Illegals getting in-state tuition. Did you blame Obama or the Republicans? At this point, I think trump is in the position to middle. The Republicans and the Democrats. We know at the end of the day, primaries will come against Republicans next year if they don't toe the trump line. I say god plesz America and god bless Donald Trump. View from trump country. You can follow our promise tracker.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.