Trump, McConnell present united front

More
ABC News' Jon Karl reports on the working relationship between President Trump and Sen. Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell, and the allegations made against Rep. Tom Marino, R-Penn., Trump's nominee to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
2:03 | 10/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump, McConnell present united front

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50527201,"title":"Trump, McConnell present united front","duration":"2:03","description":"ABC News' Jon Karl reports on the working relationship between President Trump and Sen. Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell, and the allegations made against Rep. Tom Marino, R-Penn., Trump's nominee to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.","url":"/GMA/video/trumps-drug-czar-nominee-fire-opioid-epidemic-50527201","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.