Trump's Twitter typo goes viral

The president tweeted "covfefe" in a post about "negative" press coverage hours after his press secretary, Sean Spicer, would not say whether Trump knew Jared Kushner reportedly tried to set up back channel communications with Russia.
2:25 | 05/31/17

