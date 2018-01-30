Transcript for Twin accused of murdering her sister in Hawaii appears in court

unusual case from Hawaii where a yoga instructor is on trial for the murder of her twin sister. 39-year-old Alexandria Duval charged with second degree murder. She pleaded not guilty and on Monday her lawyer called her twin sister's death a tragic accident. On your out breath take it to warrior two. Reporter: It's the case that grabbed headlines across the country. Yoga instructor Alexandria Duval accused of intentionally murdering her twin sister and business partner anastasia. This morning, Alexandria is in court and authorities say in may of 2016 when she was driving her twin down a road in maui she intentionally rammed their SUV into a wall before careening off a 200-foot cliff. Alexandria was pulled to safety suffering minor injuries but anastasia died in the passenger seat. It comes down to basically three facts that the evidence will show, that just before that SUV went off the cliff, that there was no brake, two, that there was hard acceleration and, three, that there was a hard left turn. Reporter: The prosecution says witnesses told them they saw the twins acting erratically physically fighting inside the car just before the crash and reportedly heard screaming. I could see the driver kind of like -- this was her hair being pulled. I could see two hands yanking on hair. Reporter: Officers responding to the scene describe Alexandria as hysterical. As we were trying to explain to her what happened we immediately detected the odor of liquor from her. Reporter: The defense says anastasia was partly blamed and her death wasn't murder but a tragic accident. We have evidence from the body, the autopsy, anastasia Duval in her hands had long blond hair. She's pulling my client's hair so violently that it pulled her hair out. Reporter: Duval has agreed to waive her right to a trial by jury. She faces possible life in prison for the trial. Coming up the new parenting

