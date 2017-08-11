Transcript for 3 UCLA basketball players arrested in China

We'll move on to that strange case playing out in China where three UCLA basketball players have been arrested charged with shoplifting. They are out on bail this morning still face a complicated legal process all while president trump continues his summit with the Chinese president. ABC's gio Benitez has the story. Reporter: Just days before their season opener, 6500 miles from home, three UCLA men's basketball players placed under house arrest in China forced to remain in their hotel after they were arrested for shoplifting from a Lew veouis vuitton store. There was yelling, screaming and a lot of these kids were really intimidated because they didn't know what was going to happen. Reporter: One of the three accused freshman liangelo ball, already famous even before playing his first collegiate game. The 18-year-old's big brother, Lakers rookie Lonzo ball. Their father Levar ball phone for his huge outspoken personality on the sidelines. Number 5 holding the whole time. I'm going to wait till I get some more detail on what's going on. Do you have any concern or do you think everything will be okay. It'll be fine. They're probably making a big deal. Reporter: They had been preparing for their game in Shanghai documenting their week-hong trip on Twitter. Do you have swag with you? Reporter: UCLA telling ABC news it is aware of the swaying and cooperating fully with local authorities. And Georgia tech athletes were questioned but the university says they were not involved and all will be at the game. Now the U.S. State department tells us we stand ready to provide appropriate consular assistance for U.S. Sit dens but, boy, this is serious because they could face up to ten years in prison. We don't have a real good idea what happened. Exactly. Let's get quickly to ginger.

