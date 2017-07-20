Transcript for UK cracks down on ads featuring gender stereotypes

We have a parenting alert now. It's about advertising that could have a negative impact on your kids. Uk decided to ban AIDS that use gender stereotypes. It came after a new report saying those could influence kids in harmful ways and Paula Faris has the story. No thank you. Captain awesome's day. Reporter: The TV commercials kids watch during breakfast. And the organizing my living space. Reporter: A cereal commercial showing a young girl carefully aranging her dolls and writing in her diary while her brother plays a superhero. Since the very first days -- this baby formula ad where a little girl becomes a ballerina while a little by becomes a scientist. It's showing this necessarily isn't working and perhaps might take a regulatory body to step in. Reporter: Now Britain's advertising regulator is cracking down on gender stereotypes in advertisements announcing that new rules will be developed to prohibit advertising that promotes gender stereotypes. Young children learn from everything they see. They learn from what we teach them, but they equally learn interest their experiences and what they see around them including what's on TV or what's advertised gives them clearly messages. Reporter: The new standards will address the sexual objectification of women in adult stereotypes. This could have a ripple effect throughout the ad industry while the regulation only applies to the uk, it is very much a global industry and these brands are talking to consumers in different countries and advertising creatives are attuned to what their peers are doing in other countries. Reporter: While they won't begin until later this year it's an important step in showing kids they can be anything they want to be. At this age their sense of who they are and who girls are and boys are is just being molded so to speak and this is their foundation that they take forward. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Paula Faris, ABC news, New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.