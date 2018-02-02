Transcript for The ultimate game-day grub menu Black Tap Burgers founder

We are back with our over-the-top tailgate party and we have the founder of black tap craft beer, craft burger and beer. Burger and beer joint. Ain't nothing wrong with that. Joe isidori. Thanks for joining us. Thank you. Thank you. We have some incredible milk shakes earlier. How do you come up with the idea to do the milk shakes the way you do. It wasn't my idea. It was my wife's idea. One day she woke up and said go to work, make a crazy shake, so I did it 72 hours later we went viral on Instagram. Really. Unbelievable. It's a true story. True story and we're opening up restaurants all over the world now. You know what, listen to your wife. That's the moral of that story. That's what I say. She's what you call the boss. We'll reveal special milk shakes you made for the show. Before that we'll talk about food. We talked about burgers. You have your famous chili burger and I'm going to ask you what's in the secret sauce? So this is our classic famous chili cheeseburger. You got oregano, chili powder, onion padder, garlic, cumin and hit it with hot sauce. Let's make one. We got a burger going already. Take that burger, put it here, okay, it's got American cheese. Some chili on top. How much? As much as you like. As much as you like. All right. Then, you know, like they say cheddar makes everything better. Cheddar makes it better. More cheese. I'll do that for you. More cheese on top. Oh, my goodness and a big mound of fried onions. Just to make it even more messy. Then if you want a little lettuce, put lettuce and all that -- Lettuce, tomato, pickles, I like it just as is. That is delicious. Mm-mm. One of my favorites thing when I come down, one of my favorite things at black tap, wings. The wings. You can't have a tailgate party without wings. This is our secret recipe which isn't so secret because I'm going to give it to you today. Barbecue sauce, all right. Grab that whisk. You'll whisk it. We got to get to the milk shakes. Sesame oil, lime juice, kimchi sauce is the secret ingredient. Throw it this there. Mix the wings up. Look at this. Wing, yep. Chef trick. Don't do that. Grab a wing. Bam. In there. There we go. Session economy scallions. Milk shakes. Come on. You ready? I'm ready. Take this off. There we go. There we go. Our eagle milk -- I'm going after you. I got it right here. Who you pick in the super

